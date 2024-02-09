Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

It’s an unlikely roster that includes scientists, elite athletes and marketers from one of the biggest sports brands in the world. But they are coming together to achieve the same goal: help athletes on all levels manage pressure and return to the joy of sport.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and senior podcast producer Al Mannarino are joined by Chris Murphy, senior vice president of brand marketing at Adidas, for a behind-the-scenes look at the brand’s latest campaign, “You Got This.” The multichannel campaign includes a 90-second film set against the timeless and iconic anthem “Under Pressure” by Queen ft. David Bowie, and activations on the ground during Super Bowl weekend.

Murphy discusses what the brief looked like, strategically capitalizing on the Big Game momentum around Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the lessons learned when activating on the Vegas Sphere for the very first time.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.