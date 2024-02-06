Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

The TelevisaUnivision offices are buzzing with excitement and that is because they are streaming the biggest American fútbol football game of the year—Super Bowl LVIII.

Several brands are activating within the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision in addition to CBS; TurboTax, Totino’s, Audi, Total by Verizon, and T-Mobile have all announced Spanish-language spots.

In this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad recorded live from ADWEEK’s Outlook 2024 event, community editor Luz Corona sits down with Steven Wolfe Pereira, evp and chief client officer of TelevisaUnivision. Pereira candidly discusses the importance of reaching the largest racial group in the U.S., which is the Hispanic and Latinx audience, the surge of soccer in the U.S. (especially Liga MX), and why it’s so important for Latinx consumers to feel seen.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.