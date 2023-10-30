It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Spooky season is in full swing, and to mark the occasion cannabis dispensary Embarc has launched a new brand dubbed Devil’s Lettuce.

The quirky ad campaign to promote it draws inspiration from movies of the Reefer Madness era, and equates the stigma of cannabis consumption with monsters and villains from retro Hollywood horror flicks and PSAs.

On this episode of Yeah That’s Probably an Ad, Courtney Zalewski, chief brand officer at Embarc, joined Adweek community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart to talk through the in-house work, why now was the right time to launch it, and getting buy-in from the top for a comprehensive multi-platform campaign.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

