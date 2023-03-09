Behind the Scenes of Kia's Super Bowl Ad 'Binky Dad'

The brief was simple: Make an ad that’s as relatable as possible to be seen by 100 million people.

That was the goal Kia America vp of marketing Russell Wager set for his agency David&Goliath for the brand’s 14th Super Bowl commercial.

Oh, and the stunt-filled spot, which came in at No. 11 in the USA Today Ad Meter, also had be humorous, multi-platform and long lasting. “We don’t set out to create a Super Bowl spot, but a Super Bowl experience,” said David Angelo, founder and chairman of David&Goliath.