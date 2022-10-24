Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Adidas has remained silent following mounting pressure to cut ties with Kanye West (now known as Ye) after the rapper and fashion entrepreneur repeatedly doubled down on a shocking stream of antisemitic commentary across interviews and social media posts in recent days.