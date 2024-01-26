Activations and Adjacent Ads Capitalize on Super Bowl Buzz

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Having an ad during the Super Bowl broadcast costs a lot of money. Aside from the $7 million for a 30-second ad buy, there are huge production costs and, most likely, a big celebrity fee on top.

Many brands are opting out of the game in favor of being somewhere around it. Pre-Super Bowl campaigns can generate buzz, while experiences, parties and activations can target a coveted demographic while having a buzzy social media effect.

Adweek has compiled some of this year’s Super Bowl-adjacent campaigns, from big brand activations to celebrity-led parties. We will add to this list as more campaigns are released, so check back often.

Tums

The antacid brand recruited Desus Nice as the official Tums Prop Bites Taster, where he dishes out all the hot takes on how to cash in on a savory opportunity. Tums Prop Bites is a platform where fans can make their free food picks and see how they stack up against the rest of the nation for a shot to win cash prizes. It’s free to play, and Tums and DraftKings are giving away a share of $10,000 to lucky winners. Visit TUMSPropBites.com from now through Feb. 11. In addition, there will be a live event in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend, Tums Prop Bites Food Casino, at Circa Stadium Swim on Feb. 9, where guests can play free games for a shot at prizes, including limited-edition Tums merch and products.

Medium Rare Productions





Medium Rare produces four Super Bowl events featuring superstar hosts.

Events agency Medium Rare is putting on four separate events Super Bowl weekend, each featuring music, food and plenty of stars.

The events—Shaq’s Fun House, Gronk Beach, SI The Party and Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate—are proven pop-ups that have cemented Medium Rare’s place as the second biggest producer at the Super Bowl outside of the NFL.

Shaquille O’Neal is the celebrity host for a music festival that’s also part carnival and features a full midway, games, rides and six hours of open bar and food.

SI the Party hits the Wynn XS nightclub the Saturday night before the game, with music from The Chainsmokers and Kygo.

Gronk Beach, hosted by Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski, will take over the Wynn’s Encore Beach Club with featured musical guest Afrojack, while Guy Fieri hosts Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate—Better With Pepsi, which is free for more than 10,000 fans.

Coors Light

Coors Light will air an ad in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 28. Once the ad airs, seats will officially open for booking on the Coors Light Chill Train, then new batches of seats will be released at 1pm ET daily through Friday, Feb. 2. 100 passengers will be welcomed aboard the Chill Train through the “frosty power of CGI,” according to the website. It’s billed as a seat on the train inside a special slo-mo version of Coors Light’s Big Game ad.

Tostitos





Kirk Cousins poses with his Tostitos creations. Tostitos

As the official chip and dip of the NFL, Tostitos is headed back to the Super Bowl and opening the doors once again to its free, limited-time, immersive dining experience, “Tost by Tostitos.” This year the event will bring football fans and foodies together on a Las Vegas-inspired culinary journey with three different dining menus designed by Frito-Lay’s culinary team. And Tostitos is giving fans nationwide the opportunity to have their meal prepared and served by Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins, where he will swap out his helmet for a chef’s hat as he tries his hand at tableside service, Vegas style. Fans can reserve a spot here.

Cheetos





Cheetos introduces its new flavor in time for the Super Bowl Cheetos

To celebrate the biggest day in sports, Cheetos is introducing its own version of a gametime snack staple: Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. While most people get their Buffalo sauce fix in wing form, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo is the second best option. Cheetos has teamed up with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud to create the second-best Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas for one lucky fan and five members of their crew. Fans also have the chance to win other second-best prizes to help gameday taste even better, including a $22,222.22 cash prize. Head to the Cheetos Instagram page and drop a chicken wing emoji on specially designated posts.

Taco Bell





Taco Bell is hosting an event in Las Vegas for fans of the brand. Taco Bell

The fast food retailer is hosting Live Más Live, its fan-first product innovation livestream from Las Vegas on Feb. 9. The event lets fans in on the brand’s biggest plans for 2024. The event will unveil a year’s worth of innovative products and iconic partnerships and include. The event will feature musical performances, celebrity appearances, fan recognition and the opportunity to hear first-hand from the masterminds behind the brand’s biggest and boldest innovations of the year.

The in-person event will be livestreamed, featuring offers for Taco Bell Rewards members only. Fans can also expect exclusive fan experiences, never-before-seen access to the culinary experts and creative minds behind the Taco Bell Test Kitchen and first-look at food innovations to come, with attendees being the first to taste before anyone else.

HelloFresh





HelloFresh has special game day boxes to make snacking easy for game day. HelloFresh

With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day just days apart, HelloFresh is unveiling a limited time Big Game Bites Box and Date Night Box, designed to take the stress out of hosting. Customers can pre-order HelloFresh’s Big Game Bites Box for delivery the week of Feb. 3, and the Date Night Box for delivery the week of Feb. 10 on HelloFresh.com.

Litehouse





Litehouse brings back its ‘Litehouse in the House’ for a second year. Litehouse

Refrigerated dressing brand Litehouse is taking the tailgating experience to new heights with its “Litehouse in the House” campaign featuring America’s number one ranch fan. The campaign gives Litehouse enthusiasts a slew of ranch dressing-forward prizes to win all season long, including a Ranch Cave Sweepstakes where one winner will receive a year’s worth of Litehouse ranch dressing and fifty second-prize winners will receive Litehouse Ranch-shaped pillows; and “Take it to the House” instant wins on Instagram, where every Sunday, Litehouse will celebrate the first time a player takes it to the house through an interception, kick-off, or punt return for a touchdown.