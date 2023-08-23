Call for Nominations for the 2023 Adweek 50

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

It’s time once again to assemble the annual Adweek 50, spotlighting the behind-the-scenes luminaries in advertising, marketing, media and technology who were essential growth drivers in 2023.

Adweek 50 isn’t about recognizing the CEO. Instead, it’s about honoring the leaders who keep the operation running efficiently and profitably, and who put innovation and team culture at the fore.

Last year’s honorees included Vivian Chang, head of DTC at Clorox; Kenny Gold, managing director at Deloitte Digital; J.J. Healan, vp of U.S. marketing at McDonald’s; and Rhonda George-Denniston, TBWA’s chief learning and development officer.

To pass along nominations for this year’s list, fill out this form by Monday, Sept. 25. We’ll publish our Adweek 50 in the final issue of the year on Dec. 11.