The Adweek 50

The Adweek 50: Honoring Media, Marketing and Tech's Indispensable Behind-the-Scenes Stars

2022's luminaries have proven themselves essential to their company's growth and success

Adweek 50 honors those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies.
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

1 min ago

Behind every successful brand—and its CEO—stands the person who keeps the organization running smoothly and efficiently.

That’s why we dedicate our Adweek 50 award every year to those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies, bringing recognition to those who may be overlooked today but will be running the show tomorrow.

This year, we went beyond the CMOs, CEOs, chairmen and founders of the industry to showcase a host of C-suite and vp-level positions in creative divisions such as culture and capabilities, data privacy, supply and demand, and the electric vehicle ecosystem. In another year of profound change across marketing, media and tech, marketers have turned their creative instincts toward new roles, responsibilities and organization structures, with almost no two honorees sharing a title—and in a major shift from previous lineups, no repeat winners from the prior year.

Our sprawling list includes Richard Sim, Roblox’s senior director of product and monetization, who has pushed new ad formats and safety measures on one of the biggest platforms of the internet’s next frontier; Andy Pearson, vp of creative at Liquid Death, a brand whose “improbable” and seemingly overnight success comes from its slew of celebrity partnerships and out-there creative; Kai Deveraux Lawson, svp of diversity, equity and inclusion at Dentsu Creative, who is making a tangible impact on representation within agencies and creative content, and has been described by company leadership as someone they’d trust with their lives; and Bharat Krish, president of digital and chief technology officer at Time, whose startup mentality guided the nearly 100-year-old publisher’s approach to a new digital infrastructure and NFT offerings.

Check out the full list for more on what these unsung heroes have accomplished in 2022 and how they got it done. —Will Russo

image

Michael Aimette and Gabriel Schmitt

Co-chief creative officers, FCB NY

image

Gazmend Alushi

President, measurement and analytics, Whalar

image

Gary Aurand

Director of brand and creative, Geico

image

Ashley Becker

Vp and head of ecommerce and Omni customer growth, Kraft Heinz

image

Scott Bell

Chief creative officer, Droga5

image

Avi Ben-Zvi

Vp, paid social, Tinuiti

image

Prerna Bhushan

Svp, growth marketing, Cart.com

image

A.P. Chaney

Director of creative strategy, The Coca-Cola Company

image

Vivian Chang

Head of direct to consumer practice, Clorox

image

Kudzi Chikumbu

Global head of creator marketing, TikTok

image

Katie Daire

Senior director, consumer marketing, DoorDash

image

Jed Dederick

Chief client officer, The Trade Desk

image

Kodi Foster

Vp, commercial and head of Zeus Technology, The Washington Post

image

Rhonda George-Denniston

Global chief learning and development officer, TBWA

image

Kenny Gold

Managing director, head of social, content and influencer, Deloitte Digital

image

Hoss Hassani

Vp, EV ecosystem, General Motors

image

Jennifer ‘JJ’ Healan

Vp, U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, McDonald’s

image

Tone Hoeft and Nikki Lewis

Director, global brand marketing, research and development; global head of marketing, action category, Riot Games

image

Jane Hwang

Global portfolio vp M&Ms, Mars Wrigley

image

Hana Kajimura

Head of sustainability, Allbirds

image

Jonathan Knight

Head of games, The New York Times

image

Linda Knight

Chief creative officer, Observatory

image

Bharat Krish

President, digital and chief technology officer, Time

image

Dilip Kumar

Vp, AWS Applications, Amazon Web Services

image

Amy Lanzi

Chief operating officer, Publicis Commerce

image

Kai Deveraux Lawson

Svp, diversity, equity and inclusion, Dentsu Creative

image

Lauryn Livengood

Senior director of brand marketing, Pax

image

Patricia Marangé

Head of affiliate marketing and performance partnerships, GroupM and Mindshare

image

Neal Mohan

Chief product officer, YouTube, svp, Google

image

Hector Muelas

Svp, global marketing and creative, Expedia Group

image

Francesca Orsi

Evp, HBO programming, head of HBO drama series and films, HBO

image

Megan Pagliuca

Chief activation officer, Omnicom Media Group North America

image

Michael Paull

Direct to consumer, Disney media and entertainment distribution, The Walt Disney Company

image

Andy Pearson

Vp, creative, Liquid Death

image

Cheryl Pegus

Evp, health and wellness, Walmart

image

Timo Pelz

Vp, business marketing, Reddit

image

Femaris Peña

Svp, director of diversity demand and supply, Mediahub

image

Taj Reid

Global chief experience officer, Edelman

image

Kathleen Reidenbach

Chief commercial officer, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants

image

Fernando Ribeiro

Global chief strategy officer and partner, GUT

image

Angela Rodriguez

Svp, head of strategy, Alma

image

Brian Rolapp

Chief media and business officer, NFL

image

Claudia San Pedro

President, Sonic Drive-In

image

Donna Sharp

Managing director, MediaLink

image

Richard Sim

Senior director of product, monetization, Roblox

image

Shyra Smart

Chief development and strategy officer, Vox Media

image

David Temkin

Senior director of product management, ads privacy and trust, Google

image

Ryan Verschoor

Global vp, marketing culture and capabilities, Anheuser-Busch InBev

image

Kristina Willis

Chief of staff, We Are Rosie

image

Scott Zanghellini

Svp and co-head of revenue strategy and development, WWE

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles