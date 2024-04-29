Xfinity and Filmmaking Legend Kathryn Bigelow Debut 'Aviators' Short Film

Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP .

Crafting a larger-than-life narrative spurred by down-to-earth characters is one of director Kathryn Bigelow‘s trademarks as a filmmaker. Teaming up with Xfinity, Bigelow and her team have brought that lens to a touching reunion story among Air Force veterans ahead of Military Appreciation Month.

Showing the way technology can help people forge and maintain relationships over decades, Xfinity released “The Aviators.” Created in partnership with agency of record Goodby Silverstein & Partners, this high-production short film introduces us to a group of vets and one dedicated grandchild hoping to forge a new connection with the older generation.

Anticipating a reunion with his fellow veterans, a grandfather shares memories with his curious grandchild. Allowing her to don aspects of his old uniform, he delights in sharing his memories of the A-4 Skyhawk he once flew.

When she asks a parent if her grandfather can still fly, she is told that he is too old for that. Yet, knowing the power of connectivity that technology can bring, the grandchild surprises her grandfather and his friends with virtual reality headsets that allow them to experience the skies together once more.

Creating Connection With VR

For the project, Bigelow teamed up with recurring collaborators, including director and producer Greig Fraser and sound designer Paul N. J. Ottosson. The short features music by composer Hans Zimmer. For the cast, the film enlisted real Vietnam War veterans, who once flew the same jets shown in the film. For the short, the group—once members of the Gunslingers squadron on the USS Saratoga—experienced their first reunion in 16 years.

One inspiration for the film came from Jim Elliott, GS&P’s executive creative director. Witnessing his two sons showing his 90-year-old father-in-law, an Air Force veteran himself, how to fly again with VR helped to spark the idea for the short.

“Besides our veterans’ reunion, there’s another connection story happening here between a young girl and her grandfather. This experience brings them closer together, as well,” said Elliot in a statement. “And the truth is, these sorts of miraculous, intergenerational moments of connection are happening every day across the country, thanks to Xfinity.”

This film highlights Xfinity’s status as a leading employer of veterans in the U.S., having hired more than 21,000 veterans and National Guard reserve and service members since 2015.

Alongside the release of the short, Comcast is launching a new military benefits program of discounts, as well as giving $1 million to nonprofits serving the military community. Additionally, behind-the-scenes films will be made available on YouTube, and the short, cut into different lengths, will be released via broadcast and across Xfinity’s social channels.

“From reunions to experiences that cannot be re-created, Xfinity Internet turns previous impossibilities into incredible new realities for people,” said Todd Arata, vice president of brand marketing for Xfinity. “This film brings veterans back together again in the skies for an emotional reunion like no other.”

“It’s an honor to work with veterans,” said Bigelow in a behind-the-scenes documentary on YouTube. “They’re special people who’ve devoted their lives to our security, and I feel like it’s my opportunity to give back.”