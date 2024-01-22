Adweek Podcasts

Keeping the Spark Alive in Long-Term Agency Relationships

Longstanding agency relationships are a rarity, but they needn't be

By Al Mannarino & Luz Corona & Rebecca Stewart & Kyle O’Brien

Advertising’s traditional agency of record model isn’t quite dead yet but the divorce rate is high, with the average appointment lasting just three years.

One partnership defying the odds—in fact, they’re marking 10 years in 2024—is personal care giant Essity (owner of Libresse and Knix) and U.K. agency AMV BBDO, who know it doesn’t have to be this way.

Sitting down with Adweek’s Luz Corona and Rebecca Stewart on the podcast this week is Margaux Revol, strategy partner and head of brand at the creative shop. She reveals how radical empathy, breaking taboos and building trust have been key to building and maintaining the decade-long client relationship.

Adweek’s agency reporter and AgencySpy editor Kyle O’Brien also joined the discussion, giving his take on what clients want from long-term partners and why the agency model of choice is ever-changing.

