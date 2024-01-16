The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

We’ve all seen the social posts, the billboards, the press interviews, the commercials and so on. But it’s an annual marketing effort shrouded in mystery targeted towards a select few yet advertised to the masses.

So, what exactly goes into a For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign?

In the latest episode of Yeah That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by Christopher Rosen, the digital director at Gold Derby, a platform that covers awards season year round.

Rosen has previously worked in editorial at Vanity Fair, TV Guide, Entertainment Weekly and HuffPost. In a fun and informative chat, Rosen shares the rules and regulations of a FYC campaign, his take on the most memorable marketing efforts (and non-marketing efforts) in years past and why he thinks the team behind the Killers of the Flower Moon FYC Campaign is putting the right talent in the FYC spotlight (hint: it’s not Leonardo Dicaprio).

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Stay tuned after the episode for another fun chat with John Bizzell, awards lead at WARC, who shares why the awards are so important to the industry and tips on how to win big.

