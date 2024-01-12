When we last saw the Geico Caveman, he was having nightmares about being slighted by the brand so many years ago, but resolved to tell his truth.

Now, just as it appears the character is getting his due by being the subject of a Geico documentary, viewers will see that the modern Neanderthal plays second banana to the insurance brand’s lead spokescharacter, the Gecko.

From the looks of a new Caveman commercial and trailer, there’s a Gecko documentary in the works, showing how the little cockney lizard became an icon. The Caveman, in the meantime, is relegated to a bit player, and one who comes off a bit cocky and bitter.

A trailer for the documentary is uncovered in a two-minute spot, “Caveman Cuddles,” scheduled to stream Jan. 13 during Saturday Night Football on Peacock in a campaign that will continue to ramp up to the Super Bowl.

In the spot, the Caveman is seen settling into the couch, watching TV with his wife Tina. Just when they’re excited to see what they think is the unveiling of the documentary starring the Caveman, instead, the action falls to the Gecko, who is the subject of “Legend of the Lizard,” a biography of “an iconic tail.”

Will seeing it help the Caveman anti-hero finally work through his deep-rooted trauma? Definitely not. It actually cues his next emotional breakdown, especially since “Cuddles” ends with the voice over starting the phrase that causes him so much ire, “it’s so easy a caveman could do it.”

“He’s the most entertaining when he’s angry about something, so (we needed) new things to keep him angry about,” Ryan Raab, creative director at The Martin Agency told Adweek, adding that the character also helps tell the story of ease of use for the brand.

Two mascots, one spot

The Gecko and the Caveman helped pave the way for the insurance industry to use mascots, and now there’s everything from a professor to a duck and an emu. But the Gecko continues to have lasting appeal and The Martin Agency decided to play up the tension between the Caveman and the Gecko for a strong narrative. It’s actually the first time Geico has utilized two of its mascots within the same campaign.

In the new two-minute spot, viewers get to see the “Legend of the Lizard” trailer for a new 15-minute documentary that Geico has produced and will release ahead of the Super Bowl on social channels and possibly a streaming service.

In addition to the trailer, the Gecko and Caveman will take over Geico’s Instagram and TikTok, engaging with the trailer and walking down memory lane with two distinctly different points of view. Raab said the Gecko will be as humble and deferential as ever and may share a few relics and keepsakes from his life.

“Caveman will be as salty as always. He has his own TikTok and Instagram handles, but like any caveman, he’s not quite savvy with social media. But he’ll be angrily commenting on everything,” said Raab.

The Gecko documentary

“Legend of the Lizard” details the 25-year history of the Gecko, with special appearances and interviews from the Gecko’s best friend, his high school basketball coach, co-workers, stars from the brand’s legendary “Hump Day” commercial, and the Caveman himself.





The Martin Agency made a documentary of its Gecko character that will air before the Super Bowl.

Graham Unterberger, creative director and copywriter for The Martin Agency clarified that the Caveman has never actually worked for Geico.

“He’s just been this unwilling participant, so that dynamic was really fun for us. And you’ll get to see more of that in the documentary as well…we get a little bit of backstory on him,” said Unterberger.

Even though they were dealing with fictional characters, the team wanted to make it seem like the Gecko was a real character with a back story, friends and colleagues.

“We did try to keep it all as real as any reverent documentary about a savant in their field,” said Dustin Dodd, creative director and art director at The Martin Agency. “You’ve seen a documentary about (Steve) Jobs. You’ve seen a documentary about Michael Jordan, they’re the best in their field. What about the best insurance spokesperson in his field?”

The documentary promises something for even the most hardcore Geico advertising fan, including appearances by lesser known characters and other Easter eggs.

Neither the brand nor the agency would confirm if there will be an in-game spot during the Super Bowl, but the agency did say that some spots will be dropping on game day, including another with the Caveman.

“It’s been really fun for us to tell a story with multiple mediums. Geico is known for 30-second spots. But I think these two-minute pods leading into the long-form, leading into spots that will all link together, it’s just a much deeper way to tell stories. So I think we’ll be exploring that in the future,” said Raab.