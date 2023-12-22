Geico paved the way for insurance mascots nearly 30 years ago, and while the brand has gone through quite a few characters over the years—destructive raccoons, talking camels, joyful piglets, gleeful woodchucks and Pinocchio—only two have been in multiple spots and only one had its own sitcom.

Most people think of the Gecko when they think Geico, and the cheeky lizard certainly has earned his spot as a genuine advertising icon, but the Caveman rivals the gecko’s popularity. We just haven’t seen him in a while.

Geico and longtime creative partner The Martin Agency will reintroduce the Caveman in the first of what appears to be a series of spots. The hero two-minute spot is called “The Nightmare” and it’s the first time we’ve seen the character in many years—two decades if we go by what the character says in the spot.

“The Nightmare,” which is the longest ad Geico has ever run on TV, will air on NBC Sunday Night Football Live. The spot features the Caveman waking from a dream in bed with his wife, where Geico’s infamous tagline continues to taunt him. He reads a letter to his wife about Geico asking him to be in a new Geico documentary, and she urges him to set the record straight.

A brief history of the Caveman

Ever since the brand asserted that “Geico’s so easy, a caveman can do it” in 2004, he’s taken offense. Now, years later, viewers get a glimpse into the Caveman’s personal life and find out why he’s returning.

“Back in 2004, Geico’s Caveman spots broke new ground in comedic advertising by telling the story of the anti-spokesperson. The tone was dry, edgy and sometimes biting. That’s part of why it stuck in people’s memories,” said Neel Williams, group creative director at The Martin Agency.

Williams went on to say that re-introducing an ad icon like the Caveman can’t be taken lightly, which is why the team took advantage of the two-minute opportunity, which was able to show the range of the character: dramatic, poignant, subversive, intimate and relatably human.

“When we dip into our own nostalgia well, we want to do it with purpose, not just because we can. This was a case where the business problem, brief and media opportunity helped lead us to the ultimate execution,” said Williams.

While the Caveman has made some guest appearances on select Geico commercials since his first appearance, this is the first time audiences will see the Caveman as a major supporting character. There was a short-lived sitcom on ABC based on the spokes-Neanderthals in 2007, but it didn’t find an audience like the commercials had.

“The Nightmare” is the beginning of a larger campaign that will reach beyond the comedic 30-second spots the brand is known for. The campaign is part of a two-month-long rollout leading up to the Super Bowl. Geico would not confirm whether it plans to culminate its campaign with a Super Bowl ad.

“The first spot clearly (we hope) sets up more narrative to come. Will he participate in the documentary? Will he be allowed to tell his side of the story? And will doing so finally give him the closure he so desperately needs? Spoiler alert: probably not. But you probably won’t guess where this story is headed,” added Dustin Dodd, creative director (art director), The Martin Agency.

The Martin Agency hopes that the campaign reminds people that Geico makes it easy to get coverage for the things you care about, but also creates some empathy for the Caveman.

“We’re hoping people are surprised by these spots. Both because we’re forcing marital drama into the face of primetime football viewers, but also because those viewers might actually feel something after riding Caveman’s rollercoaster of emotions,” said Graham Unterberger, creative director (copywriter) of The Martin Agency.

“The Nightmare” will air a two-minute linear pod takeover on NBC Sunday Night Football Live, as well as a two-minute spot on YouTube Live, along with additional social content and a playlist of legacy Geico Caveman commercials, which will be available on YouTube starting Dec. 23 to reacquaint fans with the character.