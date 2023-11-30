A year after Netflix launched its ad-supported tier, the streamer feels confident enough in its foundation to dive into custom co-branded creative on the platform, giving brands new opportunities to reach additional audiences—something marketers have been searching for since the tier debuted.

Netflix partnered with Geico for co-branded creative that brings the Geico Gecko and the title character of animated film Leo together. Geico’s agency of record The Martin Agency piloted the campaign.

The campaign debuted Nov. 21 alongside the launch of Leo, and will run through the end of the December. It includes a custom 30-second spot starring Leo (voiced by Adam Sandler), who enlists the Geico gecko as an on-set consultant for the lizard’s new Netflix movie.

“For years, we’ve partnered with admired brands on creative campaigns that live up to the entertainment value of Netflix’s IP. Now, with our ad-supported plan, we can offer brands the opportunity to run these campaigns on our service,” said Magno Herran, vp of marketing partnerships at Netflix, in a statement.

The campaign also includes out-of-home and social assets, including a social campaign featuring the two reptiles on a coffee stroll.

While it is the first co-branded campaign that will run on the ad-supported tier, Netflix has a history of partnering with brands. The streamer tapped Will Ferrell for a General Motors co-branded Super Bowl spot earlier in the year, and other partnerships include Domino’s and Stranger Things, and Old Spice and The Witcher.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced its ad-supported tier reached 15 million global monthly active users. That was a gain of five million since Netflix last revealed its ad-tier’s active users when closing its upfront in August. Last month, Netflix ad chief Jeremi Gorman departed, with long-time executive Amy Reinhard taking on the role as president of advertising.

Since its 2022 launch, the streamer has increased ad formats to include 10-second, 20-second and 60-second ads; expanding its advertiser categories to include dating, enhanced financial services and pharma; and enabling more targeting capabilities. Binge ads will roll out in 2024, as will QR codes.

Earlier this month, Netflix livestreamed its golf tournament The Netflix Cup, which included sponsors like T-Mobile and Nespresso. Other brands in on the action include Frito Lay’s Smartfood as the Title Sponsor for Love is Blind, and Moment Sponsorships, which feature cultural moments for advertisers to join in on, are also on the way at the end of this year in the U.S., rolling out globally in 2024.