“How can you judge if an ad is good?” was the question David Droga was once asked by a global client. Now, 25 years later, his deliberately convoluted response has resurfaced at a potentially important moment for the advertising industry to consider.

A video of a younger Droga reemerged this month, courtesy of online learning platform 42courses. It sees the now Accenture Song CEOI and revered creative chief outlining a mathematical formula for what makes a good advert.

At the time, he was chief creative officer of Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore and regional creative director of S&S Asia.

The video has reemerged as major advertising holding companies and marketers are becoming more focused on the use of technology, with data and artificial intelligence services being introduced. This has made many nervous about the potential lack of human creativity.

“Back when our industry was less complicated and my hair a lot thicker. It was in response to a request from one of our largest global clients to our entire worldwide creative board,” Droga explained to ADWEEK.

“Their intentions were positive and they wanted to learn. I realized they were hoping for a somewhat templated response they could industrialize,” he added before issuing the tongue-in-cheek response.

With the use of a blank flip chart and a marker pen, the now-retro five-and-a-half-minute film sees Droga outline a corporate-style formula that would inspire mediocrity if it became a standardized industry process.

“Be a human, with an opinion, ambition and taste. Creativity cannot be all science and dissection,” was the desired message he hoped the client would take away.

“Be helpful, be memorable, be entertaining or be relevant. Just care enough to create something that adds value for your intended audience. It takes the same amount of energy to justify mediocrity as it does to try and create or approve something wonderful,” he recommended, while considering just how the formula might be applied today.

Yasu Sasaki, global chief creative officer for Dentsu, is a computer science graduate who said he developed a similar formula in the 1990s for creativity, but he factored in audience emotion.

“David brilliantly lands the message that there is, of course, no mathematical formula to judging creative work. Thank goodness. As he indicates, there are some green flags—a unique opinion, simplicity and impact, to name a few. This has not changed decades later. The key to judging is to go into the jury room with an open mind, and the integrity of the outcome is rooted in the varied experiences, insights and perspectives of the jurors,” explained Sasaki.

Also responding to the video while applying a modern context, former Grey London president and CCO Laura Jordan Bambach appreciated fellow Australian Droga’s humorous take while making a serious point even before the advent of digital advertising.

“As the industrialization of creative excellence continues at speed and the current climate means clients are stuck in the Groundhog Day of safe marketing, more pressure than ever is being put on a formula for great ideas. The film makes a clear point—that award-winning and effective client work is not a commodity,” said Bambach.