The team at Wieden+Kennedy has a single mission: to use creativity and influence to change the world and impact culture. For John “JP” Petty, global executive creative director at the shop’s creative social studio Bodega, this magic can only happen when the right client is on the other side of the table.

In this week’s episode of Yeah That’s Probably an Ad, Petty joins ADWEEK’s community editor, Luz Corona, and managing editor, Jameson Fleming, to discuss how Wieden+Kennedy builds and nurtures its client relationships.

With a roster that includes DoorDash, McDonald’s and Delta, Petty stresses the role of the agency’s communications team in establishing trust and transparency with clients. He also talks about negotiating from the outset of a relationship, advising agencies to read the room and asking whether the office will be excited about a pitch win before pursuing it.

Beyond new business, Petty delves into the potential of AI to disrupt the creator-verse, predicting how deep fakes and other emerging technologies will make creators’ personalities and humanity their most precious commodity.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.