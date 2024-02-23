Hit refresh on your social media strategies. Head to Social Media Week in NYC this April 9–11 for campaign insights, content inspiration and new industry connections. Register before March 4 to save 20% on your pass .

Book bans in American public schools are on the rise, increasing by 33% over the 2022-23 school year compared with the previous year, according to nonprofit PEN America. And diversity, equity and inclusion education is under attack—just last month in Florida, the Board of Governors banned public funding of DEI programs across state universities.

A new campaign from agency Wieden+Kennedy New York and Courageous Conversation Global Foundation highlights the dangers of such bans and censorship, particularly to marginalized communities. “America Erased” aims to spark a movement defending students’ freedom to learn about their country’s complete history.

The project comprises three parts. A film, directed by Omar Jones through production company Riff Raff Films, questions how a country that claims to value liberty and bravery can erase voices such as Dr. Martin Luther King and Ruby Bridges from classrooms and textbooks.

“When the land of the free censors the stories we teach, we erase values we believe in,” the voiceover says. “Without those, we are nothing but an America erased.”

Posters illustrate significant historic moments with figures such as Dr. King erased from the picture. There is also a website, AmericaErased.us, with resources that help people get involved, whether through purchasing a banned book or joining a coalition to support parents and teachers.





Posters erase significant figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King to underline the impact of bans. Wieden+Kennedy New York, Courageous Conversation

Donovan Triplett, strategy director at W+K New York, told ADWEEK the goal with “America Erased” is to shift the conversation from hot-button topics such as critical race theory, which is often the focus of this debate, to generally defending students’ freedom to learn. The campaign targets “parents who fall somewhere in the middle of the conversation,” he explained.

“We were intentional about not turning this into a ‘gotcha’ moment that made us feel good but would fall on deaf ears. We also wanted to take the argument away from a debate on what CRT is and isn’t,” Triplett said. “We concentrated on the American values we know these folks have ascribed to and wanted to instill in their children and went about showing that when you erase this history, you erase those values.”

The team behind “America Erased” also wants to energize resistance efforts, provide hope and support to educators and “get some parents to question their hard stance,” Triplett added. “If we could put a crack in their beliefs, that is a win.”





With books from authors such as Toni Morrison banned, America Erased defends students’ freedom to hear these stories. Wieden+Kennedy New York, Courageous Conversation

“America Erased” follows previous W+K projects tackling social issues that didn’t have a client attached. Last year, one of the agency’s employee groups, We+Black, created “We Still Matter,” a reflection of the last decade of the Black Lives Matter movement.

And in 2022, some of W+K’s Asian employees made “The Myth” to combat anti-Asian hate in the U.S.