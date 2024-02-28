What's Next for DoorDash After Epic Super Bowl Sweepstakes

Don’t miss Commerceweek , February 28–29 in NYC, to explore the technology and trends fueling commerce. Get strategic insights from leaders at The New York Times Advertising , Turo , TikTok and more. Register .

DoorDash received 8 million entries to its ambitious Super Bowl sweepstakes offering one person an item from every ad that ran during the Big Game. Now that a winner is flaunting their prizes, the brand’s challenge is to keep the momentum going as it positions itself as more than a food delivery service.

Speaking at ADWEEK’s Commerceweek event on Wednesday, DoorDash chief marketing officer Kofi Amoo-Gottfried revealed that the brand collected customer data through the emails that people used to enter the sweepstakes. But that was never the end goal.

“It was how to get people to think about us as more than restaurants,” he said.

For DoorDash’s ambitious Super Bowl campaign by agency Wieden+Kennedy, it unveiled a promo code during its commercial that stretched into a massive string of dashed-together words. The person who pieced it together was a man from San Antonio, Texas, going by the name of Jonathan H., who won half a million dollars’ worth of prizes, including a Booking.com vacation worth $20,000, a BMW electric vehicle, a $50,000 house down payment and a 30-pound bucket of mayonnaise.

For the brand, the story doesn't end there. The brand plans to follow up with entrants through tactics such as email marketing and offers that will "get them to come back" to DoorDash, Amoo-Gottfried said.





DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried said the brand is focused on building customer loyalty after its ambitious Super Bowl campaign. Ivan Piedra Photography

Immediately after the Super Bowl, DoorDash ran a Valentine’s Day campaign created by agency Gut encouraging people to buy flowers for men, who rarely receive them.

The pressure of marketing around two events back to back was immense, but this was part of DoorDash’s strategy to “leverage key consumer moments” and get people to think of the brand as a company that can improve their lives, said Amoo-Gottfried. For example, DoorDash can help relationships by being the place to score last-minute flowers on Valentine’s Day, or improve a summer day by offering the perfect beverage accompaniment for grilling—and so on.

These efforts must also extend beyond a humorous ad, Amoo-Gottfried noted. Apart from the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day campaigns, DoorDash is continuously optimizing the user experience of its app, so that “for each big moment, the app reflects the category we’re looking to merchandise.”

Other key areas of focus include adding new merchants, such as JD Sports, to broaden its selection; working on lowering prices; and building on its subscription service DashPass.

Ultimately, the company wants to build loyalty among customers and get them to create a weekly or monthly DoorDash habit. The main metric it uses is monthly active users, which currently exceeds 30 million.

DoorDash also plans to roll out additional campaign executions throughout the year that will show up during significant holidays and experiences.

“Fundamentally, brand is everything,” Amoo-Gottfried said. “But if you don’t have the product that delivers on it, it doesn’t matter.”