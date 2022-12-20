New Year’s Eve is historically the busiest day of the year on WhatsApp, with usage records set annually, and this year is no different, as the Meta-owned messaging application expects to see 100 billion messages as we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023.

WhatsApp teamed up with AMV BBDO on global campaign “Fireworks Within,” which drives home the importance of one-on-one or group calls or messages with family and friends, compared with the fireworks and parties that traditionally mark the holiday.

The campaign will run through the end of the year in Brazil, India and the U.K, anchored by an emotional 90-second film directed by Nicolai Fuglsig at MJZ.

Five bespoke assets each share an emotional story showcasing how WhatsApp connects families across the globe.

Fireworks Within also in ludes six-second and 15-second films for digital and social platforms, along with a content partnership with LADbible, developed by Ketchum.

WhatsApp head of global brand Vivian Odior said in a statement, “New Year’s is the one holiday that the world celebrates together, and the most important thing people do that day is text or call a loved one. We’re excited to celebrate those private moments people have in appreciation of the record setting use of WhatsApp on the holiday.”

AMV BBDO creative partner Andre Sallowicz added, “We wanted to remind people that the best thing about the new year really is our kinship with each other. It’s the internal fireworks that matter, not the ones outside. And those often happen at the very moment we receive that heartfelt message or call from someone close to us, even if they’re far away.”

