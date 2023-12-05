Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Meta has hired Dentsu as the customer relationship solution provider for its encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp’s business-focused arm.

WhatsApp Business is an extension app that allows companies to create a profile and then communicate directly with customers to offer updates and answer questions in real time. They are also able to send vouchers and offers, and beta test marketing messaging.

Initially launching in the U.K., the proprietary web platform built by Dentsu will enable the around 200 million companies using WhatsApp to provide more personalized service to customers across their creative, commerce data and loyalty strategies.

The web platform will allow companies to manage access to their accounts, including analytics and optimization tools powered by Merkle, Dentsu’s customer experience management company. It includes artificial intelligence-powered technology applied to products and solutions that enable media and brand activations across Meta’s family of apps, which also include Facebook and Instagram.

“For people and businesses across the world, WhatsApp is a great place to get business done,” said Derya Matras, Meta’s vp of Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa, in a statement.

According to Forrester, WhatsApp Business users doubled their digital performance gains in comparison with those using email or SMS for customer communications.

“Customer-brand communications are in the moment and increasingly conversational. It needs to be easy, and brands that embrace conversational experiences will be well-positioned to thrive,” said Angela Tangas, chief executive of Dentsu in the U.K. and Ireland, in a statement.

“Our relationship with Meta is focused on helping brands achieve deeper engagement and value with their current and prospective customers, a critical enabler for growth. Launching a WhatsApp conversational solution builds on our commitment to creating seamless enterprise-to-enterprise experiences. This enables brands to establish stronger, more relevant, one-on-one connections with customers, fostering trust and enhancing service experiences in the process.”