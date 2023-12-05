Dentsu X Names Shenda Loughnane Global Brand President

Dentsu X, the communications and media division of the advertising agency network, has named Shenda Loughnane as its new global brand president, succeeding Sanjay Nazerali, who is leaving the business.

Loughnane will take up the position from Jan. 1, stepping up from global managing director of iProspect, a role she has held since November 2021. She has worked in media for almost 30 years, at Havas and Zenith as well as Dentsu for the last 13 years, including as group managing director of Dentsu Ireland.

Reporting to Will Swayne, who takes up the new position of global practice president for media, she will join the global media executive leadership team while also overseeing her own global leadership team and supporting the Dentsu X leadership operating across 52 markets.

“Within our global media practice at Dentsu, Dentsu X has always been the experience-led agency network that excels at bringing together the best people, capabilities and innovations to meet our clients’ needs,” said Swayne in a statement.

“Shenda’s strategic vision, collaborative approach, winning mindset and her passion for pushing media boundaries is exactly what will create incremental growth for our Dentsu X clients,” he continued.

Loughnane will be based out of both her home of Dublin and Dentsu X’s global headquarters in London from the beginning of next year.

“Dentsu X is such a unique agency proposition. Born in the East, it is the perfect marriage of innovation, creativity and delivery of business outcomes, wrapped up in the spirit of a challenger brand and with an innate ethos of collaboration and agility in building teams and solving client challenges,” said Loughnane.

Having been promoted to the role of global client and brand president in May, Nazerali leaves Dentsu after a decade with the company, having joined from BBC News in 2013 where he had held the position of director of marketing, communications and audiences. He has taken up the post of chairman of the Black, Asian and minority ethnic community-focused sexual health charity NAZ Project.