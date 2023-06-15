Level up your creative strategy with Sir John Hegarty , will.i.am and leaders at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand , Walmart , Spotify , Hartbeat and more. RSPV and join Adweek Abroad in Cannes: The Business Case for Creativity at Whalar House, June 18–22.

Despite a more muted appearance at Cannes Lions this year, Twitter is still expected to make its presence felt.

And while advertisers would appreciate more communication from the platform—and its leaders—on topics such as content moderation and user-generated content in the south of France, marketers are still invested in their presence on the platform.

“The expectation is that Twitter will be communicative, transparent and provide consistent support over time to really increase the confidence in the platform overall,” said Jason Lee, evp of brand safety and consumer advocacy at Horizon Media.

Contrary to marketers’ expectations, Twitter’s newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, currently has no plans to fly to Cannes, despite Twitter’s sales team nudging her to make an appearance, according to a first ad buyer who is in contact with Twitter’s sales team.

The transition of Yaccarino, formerly the ad sales chief at NBCUniversal, to her new role at Twitter, which began officially in early June, has not been without its share of turbulence. The new role was announced just ahead of upfront week, where she was absent from NBCU’s presentation, and Twitter owner Elon Musk’s preemptive tweet about hiring her in early May, while she was still employed at NBCU, had repercussions on her Cannes plans, according to industry insiders.

“Linda was supposed to go to Cannes for NBCU. We’re talking hotel booked, travel booked, meetings set,” a second buyer said. “Musk literally destroyed her Cannes agenda because I’m sure she was planning to meet with all her advertisers, establish a big Linda presence and then go to Twitter in the subsequent month and be able to leverage all of that learning in her new role. She didn’t get to do that.”

A week with senior ad leaders would be a big chance to smooth some frayed connections. Reportedly, the company is said to be flying out about a dozen people.

Twitter’s ad sales plunged 59%, totaling $88 million, during the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May, compared to the previous year, according to The New York Times. Earlier this month, Ben & Jerry’s announced it stopped buying paid ads on Twitter due to the growing prevalence of hate speech on the platform.

To recoup revenue and regain advertiser confidence, Twitter plans to enter the open programmatic market, letting other ad-tech companies sell its ads for the first time.

“[But] advertisers love programmatic, and it’s become a big way to transact,” said Shiv Gupta, founder of U of Digital. “That could be an interesting differentiator for them to highlight [at Cannes], along with addressing brand safety.”

Traditionally known for its prime spot on the Croisette, Twitter Beach, the platform has ceded it to influencer marketing agency Influential in collaboration with Brand Innovators, sponsored by Scibids, according to Nadia Gonzalez, CMO of Scibids. Instead, Twitter will be camped out at a hotel on the Croisette, according to ad buyer sources.

Regardless of its presence, “most advertisers would need to see the actual change and not just a new face,” said Matt Prohaska, CEO of the Prohaska marketing consultancy.

Twitter has not returned a request for comment.

The content moderation puzzle

In October, Musk hinted at forming a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” while pushing Twitter to be a “free speech” platform.

“That [council] hasn’t necessarily solidified,” said Lee. “I would love to understand more about content moderation and give us a look under the hood.”

Meanwhile, in her recent tweets, Yaccarino expressed a similar vision to Musk’s, aiming to make Twitter a “real-time information source” and a “global town square” for communication.

But marketers like Lee point to a lack of clarity around the process of identifying and removing bad actors.

Verification will be key

Marketers are also eager to understand Twitter’s strategy for differentiating between UCG, professionally produced content—such as Tucker Carlson’s show Tucker on Twitter—and verified accounts.

Last week, Musk tweeted that Twitter will soon pay verified content creators for ads featured in their replies, with an initial payment block of $5 million. “The creator must be verified, and only ads served to verified users count,” Musk tweeted.

“How can we understand where UGC content intersects with more professional published content, such as Tucker Carlson’s show?” said a third buyer. “How will Twitter manage and moderate the content, both in terms of what consumers see but then also where ads are delivered?”

For Brian Wieser, former global president of business intelligence at GroupM and current CFA at Madison and Wall, Twitter still has work to do in improving its ad products, people management and retention strategies.

“[Yaccarino] doesn’t need to go to Cannes just to listen to what large clients want,” he said. “Going there for the sake of going doesn’t make sense.”