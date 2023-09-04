To fall in line with Europe’s new online regulations, TikTok has introduced new compliance measures that could change the whole user experience and restrict advertisers’ reach on the platform while offering them a safer media landscape in which to invest.

Following the introduction of the Digital Services Act (DSA) by the European Union earlier this year, TikTok, which claims to have 134 million users across Europe, has now fallen in line with newly introduced transparency measures.

Those updates include the ability for EU users to turn off personalization, the introduction of commercial content labeling and a restriction on under-18s viewing personalized ads.

“Those who choose to disable personalized content are likely to experience a more homogenized feed, with the biggest global and regional creators dominating timelines, leaving less space to discover content from smaller creators representing more niche communities and interests,” explained Edward East, co-founder of influencer marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy.

He added that this might benefit major celebrities or creators in expanding their reach on the platform, growing their earnings through brand collaborations as a result. However, it might also make it more difficult for niche communities to grow and develop.

TikTokers will be reluctant to part ways with their algorithmically curated For You pages, resulting in few opt-outs overall. Costas Tsiappourdhi, social product partner, Brainlabs

“Not only is this a concern for some micro and nano influencers to build their following, but it could also impact brands who often find more value in these niche communities—particularly for campaigns with cost-effective engagement and conversion-led objectives. Brands like to exist where culture is. By tapping into small and loyal communities, brands are able to drive better engagement rates and create strong affinities with relevant and targeted audiences,” East continued.

Further measures being taken

A commercial content library will also be introduced, taking the form of a database offering information about the paid ads TikTok hosts as well as metadata such as dates the ad ran and the main parameters used for targeting.

Commercial content labeling will include options such as ad/sponsored, paid partnership or promotional content to ensure users are able to clearly see the difference across the content they are served.

There will also be the ability to report content (including ads) that users believe is illegal, which will then be reviewed against TikTok’s community guidelines and ad policies before being removed should they be found to be in violation. Access will also be given to applying European academics to research the platform.

“With consumer trust of big platforms having been eroded over the past few years, steps like this are essential to empower and inform consumers,” outlined Aengus Boyle, senior director for media at VaynerMedia London.

“The new commercial content library is also an exciting prospect for those interested in seeing how other advertisers are activating on the platform, giving a view into creatives being run, flight dates and details around targeting parameters leveraged,” added Boyle.

These changes are also seen as being a positive step for advertisers by Costas Tsiappourdhi, social product partner at media agency Brainlabs, especially the content reporting and age limitations being introduced, which he believes are likely to see a broader investment in the platform from more risk-averse businesses.

“The ability to opt out of content personalization is particularly interesting for a platform that has built its business and brand on delivering highly personalized content to its users,” he added. “While this could see a change in how those users engage, I expect, in practice, that TikTokers will be reluctant to part ways with their algorithmically curated For You pages, resulting in few opt-outs overall.”

According to Paul Kasamias, chief performance officer for Performics, the moves will create a more level playing field for all of the major tech platforms from an advertiser perspective while offering users more control.

“By embracing DSA compliance, TikTok is actively working to create a more transparent and trustworthy advertising environment. Advertisers can have confidence in the platform’s commitment to responsible advertising practices, which is crucial for building long-term partnerships and maintaining the integrity of the advertising ecosystem. Increased trust could well act as a catalyst for further advertising investment into these platforms,” added Kasamias.

The introductory changes were announced by Madeline Moncrieff, director of legal EMEA for TikTok, on Aug. 28.