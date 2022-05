Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

As part of the partnership between Snap Inc. and Live Nation, Snapchat teamed up with Insomniac Events on four new lenses for fans at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, which begins Friday night (May 20).