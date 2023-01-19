Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Pinterest chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard is adding external communications to her plate, taking on the new role of chief marketing and communications officer.

The company’s communications and marketing teams are merging in order to align its communications channels with the goal of unifying Pinterest’s brand storytelling through earned and paid media worldwide.

Chief communications officer LeMia Jenkins will become Pinterest’s first ever chief of public affairs and sustainability officer, tasked with accelerating and amplifying the company’s mission to build a more sustainable future for its users and employees.

Mallard will add a new vice president and global head of communications role as she builds out her team.

She joined Pinterest in November 2018 as its first ever CMO.

Mallard said in a statement, “Both marketers and communications pros are storytellers, and I see a huge opportunity to combine those efforts in fresh, new ways this year. We have an incredibly positive story to share at Pinterest, and I’m grateful and humbled to lead this all-star team.”