Pinterest Taps Xanthe Wells as VP of Creative

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Xanthe Wells joined Pinterest as vice president of creative, where she will lead all concepting, content, creative, design, experiential and writing for the platform’s marketing department.

Wells had been senior director, creative and executive creative director, global brand marketing, devices and services at Google, covering brands including Google Fi, Google One, Google Pixel, Nest and Stadia and working closely with agencies including Droga5, Gut, 72andSunny, Swift and Wieden+Kennedy.

Prior to Google, she held the posts of executive creative director at TBWA\Media Arts Lab and creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day.

Wells will report to chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard, who said in a statement, “Creativity is inherent to Pinterest’s offering—online and off—and, so, we welcome Xanthe with open arms to continue building on that work. With her experience across ad agencies, in-house and even her own business ventures, Xanthe comes with a robust understanding of the industry, along with the skills and mindset to push our creative to new heights.”

Wells added, “Pinterest’s unique position as the most inspirational platform on the planet (beating out all other social platforms, magazines and even movies) was massively appealing to me both as a creative leader and a parent. My favorite part about leading creative teams is enabling people to do the best work of their lives, and sitting at the intersection of internal and external talent is the best place to be.”