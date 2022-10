Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

“We are very much a mission driven brand, we want to help all people get jobs,” says Indeed.com’s director of global brand and advertising, Cliona Hayes. Hayes, who has been with the global job search site for 5 years, describes the ongoing campaign as “a seismic shift” for the company.