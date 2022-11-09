Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Former National Basketball Association chief marketing officer Kate Jhaveri joined TikTok as global head of marketing.

Jhaveri will report to chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas and oversee consumer and brand marketing, as well as marketing to content creators, working closely with global head of business marketing Sofia Hernandez.

She left the NBA after three years in August, having overseen its marketing during the pause and resumption of play due to the pandemic.

Prior to the NBA, Jhaveri was CMO at Twitch, and she also held marketing roles at Twitter, Facebook and Microsoft.

Her new role at TikTok had been vacant since the departure of Nick Tran in January.

Jhaveri said in a LinkedIn post, “Throughout my career, I have been fascinated by communities. What brings people together; how communities evolve and grow; and all of the stories and amazing people within a community. There is no more creative, educational, engaging and culture-defining community than TikTok, and I’m thrilled that I have the opportunity to help shape this brand and tell this community’s amazing stories.”