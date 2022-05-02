Presented by NewFronts YouTube Announces Partnership With Paramount at NewFronts Kickoff Event The video streaming giant used its presentation to tout its role in the creator economy Tara Walpart Levy, VP Americas at YouTube, and Michael Kassan, CEO of Media Link, talk creator economy at YouTube's kick-off to Newfronts week.Youtube/Medialink By Catherine Perloff14 mins ago YouTube announced an exclusive partnership with Paramount to livestream the world premiere event of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick at its NewFronts presentation this morning. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Catherine Perloff @catherineperlo1 catherine.perloff@adweek.com Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter. Recommended articles