LinkedIn Teams Up With IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle on Third-Party Certification

The partners’ certification assessment engines were integrated into LinkedIn Learning

The initiatives build on LinkedIn's acquisition in June of EduBrite
By David Cohen

11 mins ago

LinkedIn kicked off a third-party certification initiative last week with partners IBM, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle to enable its members to build their skills from those credible companies and showcase their accomplishments on their profiles and its partners to integrate their certification assessment engines into LinkedIn Learning and tap the professional network’s 850 million-plus members and extend the audience for their offerings.

