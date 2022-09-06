LinkedIn Teams Up With IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle on Third-Party Certification

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

LinkedIn kicked off a third-party certification initiative last week with partners IBM, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle to enable its members to build their skills from those credible companies and showcase their accomplishments on their profiles and its partners to integrate their certification assessment engines into LinkedIn Learning and tap the professional network’s 850 million-plus members and extend the audience for their offerings.