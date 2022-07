Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The ongoing storm over TikTok U.S. user data and whether it is being accessed in China sent a wave crashing across the top of its global security organization, as global chief security officer Roland Cloutier will transition into a strategic advisory role and be succeeded on an interim basis by Kim Albarella.