Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

It was TikTok’s turn to fire back in the he said, she said conversation over how it handles its users’ data, and vice president and head of public policy, Americas Michael Beckerman conceded in a blog post Tuesday that some user data may in fact have made its way to China, despite previous denials.