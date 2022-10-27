CMO Moves

NBA Names Paramount’s Tammy Henault CMO

With NBA viewership already growing, she’ll push audience expansion through loyalty and rewards

New NBA CMO Tammy Henault
New NBA CMO Tammy Henault has myriad options for growing the league's audience.
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

13 seconds ago

The National Basketball Association is bringing back its viewers, but there’s more than one way to grow an audience. 

