CMO Moves NBA Names Paramount’s Tammy Henault CMO With NBA viewership already growing, she’ll push audience expansion through loyalty and rewards New NBA CMO Tammy Henault has myriad options for growing the league's audience.NBA By Jason Notte13 seconds ago The National Basketball Association is bringing back its viewers, but there’s more than one way to grow an audience. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Jason Notte @Notteham jason.notte@adweek.com Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering brand marketing. Recommended articles