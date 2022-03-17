SXSW Ally Financial, DC Comics, WarnerMedia Team Up on Snapchat AR Activation at SXSW Snapchatters can 'meet' Hardware, Icon & Rocket, Static from the Milestone universe Icon comes to AustinAlly Financial/DC Comics/Snap Inc.WarnerMedia By David Cohen5 mins ago Superheroes are descending on Austin, Texas. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Augmented Reality Los Angeles Rams, Immersiv.io Team Up on Lens for Snap’s Next-Generation Spectacles By David Cohen Augmented Reality Mariah Carey Wants to Know Snapchatters’ Valentine’s Day Plans By David Cohen Augmented Reality Engagement With Snapchat Lenses, Ads Has Been Red-Hot on Valentine’s Day By David Cohen Super Bowl Meta Quest Brings ‘Old Friends, New Fun’ to Its Super Bowl 56 Spot By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework You Might Like What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps? By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE