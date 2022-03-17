Related Articles

Augmented Reality

Los Angeles Rams, Immersiv.io Team Up on Lens for Snap’s Next-Generation Spectacles

By David Cohen

Augmented Reality

Mariah Carey Wants to Know Snapchatters’ Valentine’s Day Plans

By David Cohen

Augmented Reality

Engagement With Snapchat Lenses, Ads Has Been Red-Hot on Valentine’s Day

By David Cohen

Super Bowl

Meta Quest Brings ‘Old Friends, New Fun’ to Its Super Bowl 56 Spot

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

You Might Like


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive


Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA


What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach

By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE