Spotify has taken another swipe at Apple.

The audio giant, along with other companies including Deezer, publisher Schibsted and Basecamp, has written to Margarethe Vestager, evp of A Europe fit for The Digital Age European Commission, requesting “swift and decisive actions” against Apple’s alleged anticompetitive practices in Europe, which the companies claim prevent them from growing.

The companies wrote that Apple’s “excessive commission” to app developers, as well as any restrictions to access user data, create a barrier for its consumers and make it difficult for companies to generate revenue.

Spotify has long been at loggerheads with Apple.

In 2019, Spotify filed an anti-trust complaint to the European Commission for Apple’s commission policy, which pressured Spotify to bulk its premium subscription price to $15 (€12.99), costing more than Apple Music at $10 (€9.99), Spotify’s original price, according to reports. Europe has taken a tougher line against tech companies and their alleged anticompetitive behavior, with regulation mounting up in recent years.

In July 2022, the tech giant updated its policy, placed in 2015, charging a 30% commission for any in-app purchases, which include boosted posts. Due to its large user base, apps believe they need to remain visible on Apple’s store to remain in business. The letter claims this sets Apple up as a monopoly.

“We, therefore, call for a rapid decision in the competition case against Apple for its illegal, anti-competitive behavior involving music streaming services. Many of the anti-competitive behaviors described in the Commission’s Statement of Objections against Apple are felt not only by music streaming services but by countless other app providers who wish to offer goods and services via the iOS App Store,” the companies wrote.

The companies urge the commission to enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA), claiming Apple is a gatekeeper of the market.

“The clock is ticking. It’s time for regulators to address the ever-growing chorus of complaints against Apple, a critical step in stopping Apple’s continued abuses of its powerful platform,” Spotify said in a statement.