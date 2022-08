The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

We marketers have heard every single variation on the “funnel” metaphor imaginable. It’s collapsed, it’s dead, it’s come back to life as a flesh-eating zombie—and every possible scenario therein. Wherever you stand on the funnel issue, I think we can all agree it’s more slippery and has gotten faster.