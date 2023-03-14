When IPG-owned performance marketing agency Reprise Digital began using a form of the same AI that powers ChatGPT a couple of years ago, it started with a test.

The firm pitted its OpenAI-powered copywriting software, Transcribe—paired with human editors—against internal and external teams of copywriters to write digital content for financial clients. Each team’s results were judged on factors like cost and turnaround time.

“We saw that Transcribe was magnitudes more efficient when used by people that are changing its output a little bit versus external copywriters or internal teams,” said Vincent Spruyt, Reprise’s head of AI.