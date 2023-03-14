Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT Is Already Influencing Skills for Advertising and Marketing Jobs

AI leads some companies to prioritize quality assurance and strategy

a person writing on a notebook facing a robotic hand typing on a computer
As agencies and marketers begin to implement AI language tools, they are likely to change their priorities for marketing jobs.iStock/Microstockhub
Headshot of Patrick Kulp
By Patrick Kulp

13 seconds ago

When IPG-owned performance marketing agency Reprise Digital began using a form of the same AI that powers ChatGPT a couple of years ago, it started with a test.

The firm pitted its OpenAI-powered copywriting software, Transcribe—paired with human editors—against internal and external teams of copywriters to write digital content for financial clients. Each team’s results were judged on factors like cost and turnaround time.

“We saw that Transcribe was magnitudes more efficient when used by people that are changing its output a little bit versus external copywriters or internal teams,” said Vincent Spruyt, Reprise’s head of AI.

This story first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Adweek magazine.

