WhatsApp Enables Proxy Access Globally

WhatsApp said Thursday that proxy access to its messaging platform is now available globally.

The meta-owned messaging application said in a blog post that proxy support will enable people worldwide to continue to access WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted, and choosing a proxy lets people connect via servers set up by volunteers and organizations globally that are dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

Those with the ability to help others connect can go here to learn how to set up a proxy.

WhatsApp said personal messages will still be end-to-end encrypted and only visible to the user and the person they are communicating with, and not to Meta, proxy servers or WhatsApp.

The app added in its blog post, “Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur. Disruptions like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Although in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”