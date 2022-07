Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's , Walmart Connect , New Balance , Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities in retail marketing. Sign up now .

Vox Media has named Priyanka Arya, who joined the company as part of its December merger with Group Nine Media, to oversee its consumer revenue efforts, an indication of the importance of this stream amid an uncertain economic outlook.