Platforms

The Newest Snap Mini Is Aimed at Turning Snapchatters Into Gym Heroes

Wave Sports + Entertainment’s Snapchat Discover show is the inspiration

Each session focuses on different muscles and provides visual instructionsWave Sports + Entertainment/Snap Inc.
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

6 mins ago

Wave Sports + Entertainment turned Snapchat Discover show Gym Heroes into a Snap Mini.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program

By David Cohen

Platforms

Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market

By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica


The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising

By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co


Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts

By LiveRamp


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data