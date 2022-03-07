Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Snap Introduces Inaugural Class in 523 Content Accelerator Program The initiative emerged last December to boost small, minority-owned content companies and creatives The 19 participants will spend the next six months developing concepts and producing content for Snapchat’s Discover platformSnap Inc. By David Cohen5 mins ago Snap Inc. introduced the inaugural class in its 523 content accelerator program, which it first detailed last December. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Accounts Kroger Health Selects DDB New York as Its Agency of Record By Kyle O’Brien Challenger Brands Why Business for Good Is Good for Business By Alexandra Bower Platforms Search or Social? Why Marketers Lag in Recognizing Reddit’s Search Credentials By Catherine Perloff Automotive Renault Campaign Wants Owners to Leave Their Cars at Home (Sometimes) By Stephen Lepitak Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow You Might Like The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive 3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio By Cassy Hough How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns By CHEQ The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022 By SparkPost