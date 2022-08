At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

The work that World Wrestling Entertainment and Snap Inc. have been doing of late must have impressed Craig Stimmel, as he left his role as head of global brands for Snapchat to become senior vice president and head of global sales and partnership at WWE.