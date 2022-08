How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sounded the loudest siren yet the global economy was teetering on the edge of a recession last week with the impact of the Ukraine war and Covid-19 are continuing to stall growth in the US, China and Europe.