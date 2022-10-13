Snapchat Unveils AR Experience for World Restart a Heart Day

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Snap Inc. is marking World Restart a Heart Day Oct. 16 by teaming up with social technology company GoSpooky and The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on a new augmented reality lens to raise awareness and teach Snapchatters cardiopulmonary resuscitation.