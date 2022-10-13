Augmented Reality

Snapchat Unveils AR Experience for World Restart a Heart Day

Snap Inc. teamed up with GoSpooky, The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The lens includes quizzes and interactive gamesSnap Inc./IFRC
By David Cohen

16 mins ago

Snap Inc. is marking World Restart a Heart Day Oct. 16 by teaming up with social technology company GoSpooky and The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on a new augmented reality lens to raise awareness and teach Snapchatters cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

