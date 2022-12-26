Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Capture Button

Snapchat+ is Snapchat’s subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features on the social networking platform. One of these features is the ability to change the appearance of the capture button on Snapchat’s camera screen.

Our guide will show you how to Snapchat’s capture button if you’re a Snapchat+ subscriber.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Snapchat profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Snapchat+.”

Step 3: Tap “App Theme.”

Step 4: Tap “Capture Button.”

Step 5: Tap one of the capture button options to select it. Note: You can scroll down to view all of the available options.

Step 6: Once you’ve selected your desired capture button, tap outside of this window to close it.