Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Capture Button

Subscribers can choose from static and animated options

Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

55 seconds ago


Snapchat+ is Snapchat’s subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features on the social networking platform. One of these features is the ability to change the appearance of the capture button on Snapchat’s camera screen.

Our guide will show you how to Snapchat’s capture button if you’re a Snapchat+ subscriber.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Snapchat profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Snapchat+.”

image

Step 3: Tap “App Theme.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Capture Button.”

image

Step 5: Tap one of the capture button options to select it. Note: You can scroll down to view all of the available options.

image

Step 6: Once you’ve selected your desired capture button, tap outside of this window to close it.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

