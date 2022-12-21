Snapchat+ Adds Gifting, More Customization Options, Chat Wallpaper

Snapchat released three updates Wednesday for its $3.99-per-month Snapchat+ subscription option, which debuted in late June and topped 1 million paying subscribers in August.

As initially discussed in October, a new Gifting feature enables subscribers to pay $39.99 and send a friend or loved one a 12-month subscription to Snapchat+.

Snap Inc.

Snapchat introduced more customization options, such as new application icons and the ability to change the app’s camera capture button to a specific color or shape, such as a heart or a soccer ball.

Snap Inc.

And subscribers can change their chat wallpapers to options available in the app or an image from their camera roll.