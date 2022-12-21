Platforms

Snapchat+ Adds Gifting, More Customization Options, Chat Wallpaper

The $3.99-per-month subscription option debuted in late June

Subscribers can use options available in the app or an image from their camera rollSnap Inc.
By David Cohen

6 seconds ago


Snapchat released three updates Wednesday for its $3.99-per-month Snapchat+ subscription option, which debuted in late June and topped 1 million paying subscribers in August.

As initially discussed in October, a new Gifting feature enables subscribers to pay $39.99 and send a friend or loved one a 12-month subscription to Snapchat+.

image
Snap Inc.

Snapchat introduced more customization options, such as new application icons and the ability to change the app’s camera capture button to a specific color or shape, such as a heart or a soccer ball.

image
Snap Inc.

And subscribers can change their chat wallpapers to options available in the app or an image from their camera roll.

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

