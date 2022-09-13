Snapchat: How to Add Your College to Your Profile

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).
Snapchat allows college students to add their school to their profile on the social networking application. When a user adds their college to their profile, they can view their school’s Shared Story and “connect with classmates.” A badge will also be added to the user’s profile with the name of their college and their graduating year.