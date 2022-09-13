Chat & Messaging

Snapchat: How to Add Your College to Your Profile

The application will help students connect with classmates

Snapchat allows college students to add their school to their profile on the social networking application. When a user adds their college to their profile, they can view their school’s Shared Story and “connect with classmates.” A badge will also be added to the user’s profile with the name of their college and their graduating year.

