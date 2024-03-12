Why More Publishers Aren't Transacting on Attention ... Yet

Join ADWEEK for the first-annual Brand Play: Sports Marketing Summit, on May 9 in NYC or virtually. We’ll explore the new sports events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts that can unlock exciting wins for marketers. Register.
The men’s lifestyle publication BroBible would let marketers buy attention-guaranteed ad space in the programmatic open exchange, if only it could.
Open web programmatic makes up a majority of the publisher’s ad revenue, and its readers are highly engaged, said founder Brandon Wenerd. It can’t leverage that, though, since attention metrics aren’t biddable on the open exchange. If they were, and more marketers made buying decisions based on attention, BroBible could feasibly charge more for certain inventory.