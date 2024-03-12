Why More Publishers Aren't Transacting on Attention ... Yet

The men’s lifestyle publication BroBible would let marketers buy attention-guaranteed ad space in the programmatic open exchange, if only it could.

Open web programmatic makes up a majority of the publisher’s ad revenue, and its readers are highly engaged, said founder Brandon Wenerd. It can’t leverage that, though, since attention metrics aren’t biddable on the open exchange. If they were, and more marketers made buying decisions based on attention, BroBible could feasibly charge more for certain inventory.