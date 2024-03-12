Finding the Customer

Why More Publishers Aren't Transacting on Attention ... Yet

It's an operational nightmare—especially for small publishers

illustration that says Your Ad Here
Publishers are experimenting with attention guarantees in their direct deals.ADWEEK
By Olivia Morley

The men’s lifestyle publication BroBible would let marketers buy attention-guaranteed ad space in the programmatic open exchange, if only it could.

Open web programmatic makes up a majority of the publisher’s ad revenue, and its readers are highly engaged, said founder Brandon Wenerd. It can’t leverage that, though, since attention metrics aren’t biddable on the open exchange. If they were, and more marketers made buying decisions based on attention, BroBible could feasibly charge more for certain inventory.

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the March 12, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

