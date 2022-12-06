Nextdoor Kicks Off ‘Neighborhood Give Back’

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor kicked off its first ever “Neighborhood Give Back” initiative, aimed at uniting neighbors around the common goal of helping others and driving action both online and in real-life.

Nextdoor also teamed up with Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S., to encourage neighbors to leverage the application’s Sell for Good feature to support efforts led by Feeding America.

The company cited a study by Kindness.org that it commissioned with Verizon, saying that Americans care about their neighbors 86% as much as they care about themselves, and the top cited acts of kindness for neighbors spanned organizing a local cleanup to simply telling them they matter.

Nextdoor said people can take part in Neighborhood Give Back in several ways:

Using the app’s Sell for Good feature to sell and buy goods that directly benefit local nonprofits.

Using the For Sale & Free section of the app to give or discover local and, often free, finds during the holiday season and beyond.

Using Nextdoor’s Events feature to create an event and share it with those nearby. The company wrote, “From neighborly gatherings or hosting a charitable event, Events lets neighbors post in the newsfeed or Nextdoor Groups to spread the word. Neighbors can see nearby Events on Discover, which features a new Events Map filter, allowing neighbors to explore a variety of local events within an interactive map experience.”

Supporting local small businesses and recommending those businesses, including by using the Fave feature on the app.

Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar said in a statement, “Kindness is the fabric of society that makes life vibrant and, every day, we see neighbors weaving goodwill into their communities and inspiring those around them. This year, many of our neighbors may be in need of support. The Neighborhood Give Back is an opportunity to turn inspiration into action and, together with Feeding America, neighbors can play an active and meaningful role in supporting their communities.”

Feeding America chief marketing and digital engagement officer Jennifer Polk added, “As we enter the holiday season, the rising cost of food continues to impact communities and our neighbors’ ability to make ends meet, much less celebrate holidays that often revolve around food. It’s incredible to work with Nextdoor this holiday season, partnering with communities in the mission to end hunger by providing another way neighbors can support neighbors during a time of increased need.”