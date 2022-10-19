Publishing Week

Navigating the Alternative Identifier Landscape with Café Media

CSO says the future of data in advertising will rely on a patchwork quilt of solutions

By Alexandra Bower

From cohorts to probabilistic IDs, the exploding landscape around identity tech solutions shows no signs of slowing down, despite further extensions to Chrome’s deprecation of cookies. Ad buyers who might be digging in their heels are looking to their partners for guidance. Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media, joined Adweek’s general manager of events Matt Steinmetz at Publishing Week for a discussion about the lay of the identifier landscape, the solutions gaining pace with marketers and the pitfalls to watch out for.

